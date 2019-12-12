Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli produced 498m tons of oil so far

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) filed has produced 498 million tons of oil so far, first vice-president of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Khoshbakht Yusifzade said.

The SOCAR official noted that the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shahdeniz fields account for the major part of oil and gas produced in the country. “70,000 tons of oil and 36 million cubic meters of gas are daily produced from the 124 deep-water wells of these blocks,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az