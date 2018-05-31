Azeri Light oil price increases on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $2.15 to stand at $78.59 in the world markets.

On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.14 to trade at $77.36, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.05 to stand at $66.16 on world markets.

News.Az

News.Az