Yandex metrika counter

Azeri Light oil price increases on world markets

  • Economics
  • Share
Azeri Light oil price increases on world markets

Price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $2.15 to stand at $78.59 in the world markets.

On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.14 to trade at $77.36, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.05 to stand at $66.16 on world markets.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      