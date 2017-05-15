Azeri students less likely to study in US - INFOGRAPHIC

What are the popular study abroad destinations for Azeri students?

These are some highlights from data gathered on Edarabia.com for the period Jan to Apr 2017.

- Traffic and student search queries on Edarabia.com has shifted from the US (now in 4th place) to Canada, Australia & UK respectively

- International students contribute over $32 billion a year into the U.S. economy

- 39% of US universities have reported declines in the number of applications from countries in the Middle East, according to a report by the American Association of College Registrars and Admissions Officers

42% percent of students in the Middle East study undergraduate courses abroad, while 41.4% study Master’s degree and 16.3% pursued their doctoral degree. The most common courses include Business Management, Finance, Accounting, Computer Science, Engineering, Architecture, Medicine, Marketing, Political Science, and Environmental Science.

According to a report by Statista, the United States tops the countries with the highest fees, averaging $24,914, closely followed by Australia at $24,081. Malaysia is at the lowest end of the spectrum, averaging $2,453. On the other hand, Taipei (Taiwan) and Mexico City (Mexico) lead the most affordable cities valued at 83 out of 100 according to general student affordability.

With the increase of self-funded international students in the region, the perception of the benefits of studying abroad has grown relatively.

