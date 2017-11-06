Azerishig’s loss nears AZN 26M

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of December 31, 2016 Azerishig OJSC’s assets stood at AZN 2,374,019,676, up 17.07% from previous year.

The OSJC says AZN 1,633,181,000 of assets are long-term, AZN 740.839 million short-term. Short-term receivables made up AZN 678.077 million.



Liabilities increased 51.28% to AZN 996,301,603, of which AZN 815,370,545 are long-term, AZN 180,931,059 short-term.



Authorized capital reduced to AZN 885,633,532, while it was AZN 1,319,207,827 as at early 2016.



Profit amounted to AZN 76,831,619.72, operating expenditures to AZN 19.306 million.



Azerishig OJSC concluded 2016 with AZN 25,636,439.15 in loss, while it was AZN 31,286,554.94 in late 2015.

News.Az

News.Az