Azerkosmos exported services worth $8.4 million to 22 countries this year

Over January-February, 2020, Azerkosmos OJSC delivered services (satellite and telecom services) worth $8.4 million to 22 countries, according to the March edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications.

Azerkosmos' revenues from export of services for the reported term made up 90% of its total revenue, the company said.

The leading countries that used resources of Azеrkosmos over the past two months are the US, the UK, France, the UAE and Germany.

