Azerkosmos OJSC services exported to 22 countries in January-August

The leading countries that use resources of Azеrkosmos are France, Malaysia, the UAE, Germany and others.

Over January-August, 2018, Azerkosmos` services were exported to 22 countries, said the head of department at

the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications, Ramil Huseyn, AzerTag reports. 
“Azerkosmos` revenues from commercial operation of the satellite and telecom services amounted to $15,3 million for January-August 2018. Company`s revenues from export of services for the reported term made up 86% of its total revenues. In August 2018 Azerkosmos exported services for $1.3 million,” the head of the department said.

