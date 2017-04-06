Yandex metrika counter

Azerspace-1 starts broadcasting four more TV channels

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerspace-1 starts broadcasting four more TV channels

Azerbaijan's telecommunication satellite Azerspace-1 has started broadcasting the programs of Georgian TV channels - Imedi TV, GDS TV, Pirveli TV and Marneuli TV.

According to Azercosmos, the TV channels are broadcasting at the frequency 11095/H/30000.

Currently the Azerbaijani satellite broadcasts a number of Georgian TV and radio channels, including 1 TV Georgia, Maestro, Obieqtivi, Trialeti TV, Ajara TV, Saperavi TV, TV 25 Georgia, Palitra News, A Shopping, Noviy Mir, Radio 1 Georgia, Radio Maestro, Trialeti FM, Radio Ajara and Abkhazetis Khma (Voice of Abkhazia).

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      