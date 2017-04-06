Azerspace-1 starts broadcasting four more TV channels

Azerbaijan's telecommunication satellite Azerspace-1 has started broadcasting the programs of Georgian TV channels - Imedi TV, GDS TV, Pirveli TV and Marneuli TV.

According to Azercosmos, the TV channels are broadcasting at the frequency 11095/H/30000.

Currently the Azerbaijani satellite broadcasts a number of Georgian TV and radio channels, including 1 TV Georgia, Maestro, Obieqtivi, Trialeti TV, Ajara TV, Saperavi TV, TV 25 Georgia, Palitra News, A Shopping, Noviy Mir, Radio 1 Georgia, Radio Maestro, Trialeti FM, Radio Ajara and Abkhazetis Khma (Voice of Abkhazia).

