Azerspace-2 satellite delivered to Kourou cosmodrome

Azerspace-2 satellite to be launched in September this year, was delivered to the Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana.

Azerspace-2 will become the third Azerbaijani satellite put into orbit.

The work on preparing a launch vehicle for launching the satellite into orbit is conducted in accordance with the schedule. The work on updating the ground infrastructure in Baku and Nakhchivan AR for the operation of the new satellite has already been completed.

Azerspace-2 service zone will include the countries of Europe, Central and South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

News.Az

