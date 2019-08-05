AzerTelecom to participate at Innovative Technologies Exhibition within framework of 1st Caspian Economic Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

"AzerTelecom", a backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the global internet network, will be represented at the Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition within the framework of the 1st Caspian Economic Forum to be held in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, on August 11-12 this year.

The Company's participation at the exhibition within the Forum opens up wide opportunities for presenting various telecommunications services to local and international participants of the Exhibition in Turkmenistan, exchanging useful ideas and experiences with existing and potential partners, getting acquainted with the scientific and technical potential of the countries of the Caspian region and their partners, and expanding the Company's international relations.

The Program of the 1st Caspian Economic Forum to be held in the National tourist zone “Avaza” of the city of Turkmenbashi consists of three parts: the International Conference, the Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition and the issues of contract law – the signing of contracts, agreements, and other documents. The Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition will showcase the services and products of the Caspian littoral states and large ICT companies in the fields of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), telecommunications.

"AzerTelecom" is a subsidiary of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan. “AzerTelecom” was founded in 2008 and provides various services to local and foreign companies in the telecommunication sector.

“AzerTelecom” is currently implementing the "Azerbaijan Digital Hub" program to turn the country into a Regional Digital Center, in addition to the status of the Energy and Transport Center owned by Azerbaijan. The implementation of the program lays a firm basis for the country's National IT and National Innovation Strategy and will make an important contribution to the acceleration of digitization, flexible transformation to the digital economy, development of start-ups and IT architecture. The program will help bring the country's ICT system to the level of the most advanced world standards and allow the country to hold more advanced positions in the international rankings.

