AzInTelecom joins American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

AzInTelecom LLC, which operates under the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies, has joined the American Chamber of Commerce ("AmCham Azerbaijan"), where influential companies are represented.

This cooperation will allow the Chamber members to get more information on the expansion of business relations between the parties and the opportunities created by AzInTelecom services. Oriented at improving the country's business environment this cooperation is aimed at participating in various social and economic projects.

Membership in the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan creates prospects for the export of AzInTelecom’s IT services abroad through cooperation with foreign companies, opportunities to assess the potential of joint activity through closer familiarization with leading local companies and to assimilate the best practices of foreign businesses and a number of other advantages.

In addition, briefing and conferences organized by the Chamber, particularly in the ICT Committee's work, will increase the effectiveness of company’s activities by enhancing company’s dialogue with local businesses.

Established in 1996, AmCham Azerbaijan is a nonprofit business association incorporating companies operating in all sectors of the national economy. The main goal of the organization representing 80% of foreign investments and a significant part of local business is to improve the business environment in Azerbaijan and to play a role of a bridge between the government and the private sector.

About AzInTelecom

"AzInTelecom" LLC, seeking to become a regional digital solution provider, allowing its customers to carry out their main functions, provides them with quality, reliable and adaptable data services in the digital world. AzInTelecom has formed its own strategy around fundamental values such as respect for people, reliability, innovation, agility, transparency, and confidentiality.

"AzInTelecom" LLC has 3 main areas of activity:

1. Organization of international voice traffic exchange between Azerbaijan and the world countries.

2. "Infrastructure Service" (IaaS) and "cloud" based services at the Regional Data Center.

3. Certification of telecommunication means and devices for sale, operation and production in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

High quality and alternation of voice traffic exchange between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the countries of the world are ensured within the international voice traffic exchange service . IP-based International Switching Center (IMS), established under AzInTelecom LLC, has the aim of optimizing traffic exchange redirects outbound calls through the best quality channels, improve the route choice, organize IP-based voice channels and ensure alternative communication in all internal and international directions.

Infrastructure (IaaS) and cloud services The Regional Data Center, awarded by ISO 20000, ISO 27001 and the "TIER III" certificates by Uptime Institute, provides infrastructure and cloud services (virtual network, virtual memory, virtual infrastructure, reserve and other).

Certification services are to determine the fact that the technical characteristics of telecommunication means and equipment meet the requirements of the Republic's interconnected telecommunication network and international norms, and issuance of the certificate of conformity by the relevant competent executive authority. As a result, it provides consulting services in the design of high quality, standard equipment that helps to increase healthy competition in the domestic market, protect consumers' rights, and create the necessary conditions for the operation of enterprises and organizations.

For more information on AzInTelecom and its services, please visit www.azintelecom.az and www.datamerkezi.az.

News.Az

News.Az