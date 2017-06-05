AZN 10.5M allocated to Melioration and Water Economy OJSC

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures about improvement of supply of sowing areas with irrigation water and population with drinking water.

APA reports AZN 10.5 million was allocated to Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Economy OJSC from President’s Reserve Fund for drilling and projection of 150 artesian wells in order to improve the irrigation and drinking water supply in 136 settlements of 36 cities and regions populated by nearly 375,000 people.

