AZN 16M allocated for improvement of drinking water supply of population

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures for improvement of drinking water supply of the population.

According to APA-Economics, in order to supply the population using the waters of Kur and Araz Rivers, as well as other water sources, AZN 16 million was allocated to Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources from President’s Reserve Fund for installation of modular water treatment plants in over 100 settlements of 18 districts with more than 64,000 people.

