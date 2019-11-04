AZN 19.255 million allocated for construction of Asan Center in Tovuz
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the measures on design and completion of the construction of the Asan Center in Tovuz district.
Under the order, AZN 19.255 million have been allocated to the State Agency for Public Services & Social Innovations under the Presidential Administration for the design and completion of the Asan Xidmət Center in Tovuz district.
