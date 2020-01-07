AZN 2.1 million allocated for drilling of subartesian wells in Agjabedi

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the design and drilling of subartesian wells for acreage and drinking water needs of the population in Agjabedi district, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Under the decree, AZN 2.1 million has been allocated to Melioration & Water Management Company for improvement of the provision of irrigation water acreage and adjoining land used for sowing in 20 settlements in Agjabedi district with the population 83,682 residents and in order to meet population's needs in drinking water.

News.Az

