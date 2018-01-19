AZN 3M allocated by Azerbaijani president to be evenly distributed among 5 private TV channels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three million manats allocated by the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be equally and fairly distributed among 5 private TV channels, given the expenses of Azerkosmos and other expenses, Nemat Javadov, head of the legal and international affairs department at the National Television and Radio (NTRC), told APA.

Javadov also revealed the names of the five private TV channels that will receive the allocated funds. “They are Khazar, Lider, Space, ATV and ARB channels,” he said, describing the signing of this order as an indicator of President Ilham Aliyev’s attention to the local television channels.

The order was signed for the purpose of providing additional assistance to the broadcasting by private TV and radio broadcasters through Azerspace-1 satellite and other means, added Javadov.

He noted that the NTRC will hold a meeting and pass a relevant decision on the solution of issues envisaged in the order.

On January 18, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on providing lump-sum financial assistance to private television and radio broadcasters.

According to the order, three million manats envisaged in the 2018 state budget will be allocated from the president’s reserve fund to the National Television and Radio Council of Azerbaijan for the purpose of providing additional assistance to the broadcasting by private TV and radio broadcasters through Azerspace-1 satellite and other means.

