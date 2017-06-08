AZN 3M allocated for enlargement of park-boulevard complex in Astara

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on enlargement of the seaside park-boulevard complex in Astara city.

Upon the order, AZN 3 million was allocated from the President’s Reserve Fund to Astara Executive Power for enlargement of the seaside park-boulevard complex.

The Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

News.Az

