AZN 3M allocated for renovation works in Tartar

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to provide funding for capital repair of a multi-apartment building and continuation of renovation works in the city of Tartar.

Under the presidential order, three million manats are allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund to the Tartar District Executive Authority for capital repair of a multi-apartment building and the continuation of renovation works, AzVision.az reports.

The Ministry of Finance is due to provide funding in the relevant amount.

