AZN 4 mln manat allocated for reconstruction of water infrastructure in several districts of Baku

AZN 4 million has been allocated to Azersu OJSC.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures to continue the project on reconstruction of the water supply and sewage systems in Binagadi settlement of Baku’s Binagadi district, as well as in the Mehdiabad and Novkhani settlements of Absheron district.



For this purpose, AZN 4 million has been allocated to Azersu OJSC, APA reported.



The Ministry of Finance is due to provide funding in the designated amount.

