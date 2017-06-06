Yandex metrika counter

AZN 4.4M allocated for road construction in Zagatala district

  • Economics
AZN 4.4M allocated for road construction in Zagatala district

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on improvement of road and transport infrastructure in Zagatala district, APA reports.

Upon the order, AZN 4.4 million was allocated from the President’s Reserve Fund to Azeravtoyol OJSC for improvement of road and transport infrastructure in Zagatala district, including AZN 1.8 million for reconstruction of Yevlaskh-Zagatala-Georgian border in Yukhari Tala village, AZN 2.6 million for completion of construction of underground pedestrian crossing in the city.

The Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

