AZN 4.5M allocated for development of sericulture
- 19 May 2017 15:30
- Economics
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures regarding improvement of material and technical base of the sericulture.
APA reports that AZN 4.5 million was allocated to Ministry of Agriculture from President’s Reserve Fund for restoration of Gakh sericulture breeding station, creation of extra production fields and provision with modern equipments.
Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.
