AZN 4M allocated for restoration of village of Azerbaijan's Jabrail

AZN 4M allocated for restoration of village of Azerbaijan's Jabrail

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to restore the liberated Cocuq Mercanli village of Jabrail district.

According to APA, AZN 4 million have been allocated from the President’s Reserve Fund envisaged in the 2017 state budget to the State Committee on Work with Refugees and IDPs for construction of 50 private houses, school and relevant infrastructure in the first stage.

The Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

News.Az

News.Az