AZN 5M to be allocated to mark 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

AZN 5M is to be allocated to mark the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Five million manats are planned to be allocated from the state budget for 2018 in order to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic at the state level next year, said the draft state budget for 2018, AzVision.az reported.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev earlier signed an order on celebration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic at the state level.

