Aznavour: “Pour toi Arménie” could become Armenia’s new anthem

French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour was the guest on Le Club de Richard Findykian radio show, during which he spoke about his recent trip to Armenia, and a lot more.

Charles Aznavour noted that he would like for his song “Pour toi Arménie” (For You, Armenia) to become the new national anthem of Armenia, news.am reports.

“’Pour toi Arménie’ could become the new anthem; that’s what I want,” he added. “[Armenian] President Serzh Sargsyan—and not only he—agrees with me.”

“All my children were baptized in the Armenian Church; [my son] Nicolas was not an exception,” noted Aznavour. “Nicolas was baptized [recently] in Armenia, and he chose my father’s name (Mikayel)."

