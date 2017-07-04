AZPROMO to sign agreement with International Trade Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) will sign a memorandum of understanding with the International Trade Center (ITC), the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said in a message July 4.

According to the message, this issue was discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and ITC director Arancha Gonzalez, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the international experience in the development of small and medium-sized business in the country and increasing the competitiveness of export,” the minister said. “The cooperation with ITC in this sphere will be very useful.”

In her turn, Gonzalez added that there is a great potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"There is a good opportunity for successful cooperation as part of increasing competitiveness and supplying the products, produced by Azerbaijani small and medium-sized enterprises, to the foreign markets," she said. “Moreover, there is potential for cooperation as part of the direct export of Azerbaijani products to the international electronic commercial platforms, in particular eBay."

News.Az

News.Az