Aztelecom completes Summer Practice 2018 program

+ ↺ − 16 px

The national communication operator of Azerbaijan "Aztelecom" successfully completed the summer practice program, which was attended by students of the third and fourth courses of Khazar, Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan State Economic University, and Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy.

At the event on the occasion of the completion of summer practice, all participants of the program were given certificates and gifts from the company.

Director of the Human Resource Department of Aztelecom LLC in her speech noted that such projects are of great benefit for both trainees and for the company itself, as it is a good opportunity to identify talented personnel for further successful cooperation. At the end of the event, Saida Huseynova and the director of the department of administrative affairs, Emil Rzayev, who took part in the event, gave several useful tips on the topic of successful career building.

Organized as a pilot project, the Summer Practice 2018 program started in early June 2018 and lasted for three months.

Students were given the opportunity to directly participate in the work of the departments of broadband services, information technology, technical department, as well as get acquainted with modern technical equipment and acquire professional skills in human resources management.

Aztelecom LLC of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, being the largest organization in the field of telecommunications, regularly provides support to students and young talents in building their career. In this regard, at the initiative of the company, similar projects will be held continuously.

It should be noted the names of students who showed the best results in the program process are included in the personnel base of the organization and some of them are already considered as potential employees for existing vacancies.

News.Az

News.Az