Bad Bunny meets Pope Leo in Madrid during Spain tour

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Pope Leo held a brief, private meeting with Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny at Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium on Monday evening, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday.

The unexpected encounter took place while both figures were touring Spain. According to a Vatican statement, the pontiff offered a short greeting to the global music star—born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio—who was accompanied by his family and members of his entourage, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Vatican noted that it does not expect to release any official photographs of the meeting. The lack of visual documentation offers a ironic nod to Bad Bunny's latest critically acclaimed project; the singer’s album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Pictures), recently took home Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Beyond their simultaneous Spanish tours, the Pope and the musician share a distinct commonality: both have recently drawn the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Pope Leo, currently on a week-long tour of Spain to warn that escalating global conflicts have pushed the world into a "profound crisis," faced backlash from President Trump earlier this year after publicly criticizing the war in Iran.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny has long been outspoken against Trump's hardline anti-immigration policies and heavily supported Democrat Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign. The friction between the artist and the American president intensified in February 2026 after Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Bringing Spanish-language lyrics and vibrant reggaeton rhythms to the massive U.S. sporting event, the performance was highly praised by fans but heavily criticized by Trump, who labeled the halftime show "absolutely terrible" and "an affront to the Greatness of America."

News.Az