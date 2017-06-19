Badalyan: Armenian public treats Nagorno Karabakh negatively

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian public today has a negative attitude to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Epress.am reports that the statement came from expert on political and electoral technologies Armen Badalyan speaking on air of the author's program "Dissident cuisine" of human rights activist Mikael Danielyan.

"We should admit that this is not the year of 1988. Many in public saw the president of Karabakh origin and March 1. That is, do not believe when they say that if something happens in Karabakh, a 100,000-strong demonstration will be held in Yerevan against it. Because something has changed in minds. In 1988, Karabakh was a bright future in people's minds. Now, 20 years later, the society has changed along with the essence of the Karabakh issue. It's not a secret that they saw the second president [Robert Kocharyan], saw the third president [Serzh Sargsyan], saw his brothers, they saw that they were all from Karabakh. All this leaves its trace, which can have an impact after a while. In many cases I tell people: if you see the Azerbaijani flag over Shusha, do not wait for 100,000-demonstrations in Yerevan. Perhaps, the Dashnaks will hold a rally, several hundreds people will gather, they will rally a bit, but the meaning of Karabakh's victory is completely lost," Badalyan said.

News.Az