Bag containing security plans for Paris Olympics stolen from French train

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bag containing a computer and two USB memory sticks holding police security plans for the Paris Olympic Games has been stolen from a train at the capital’s Gare du Nord station, News.Az reports citing The Guardian.

The bag belonged to an engineer from Paris city hall, the police said late on Tuesday, confirming a report by BFM television, adding that he had put the bag in the luggage compartment above his seat.

As his train was delayed, he decided to change trains at which point he discovered the theft.

The engineer said his work computer and two USB sticks contained sensitive data, in particular the municipal police’s plans for securing this year’s summer Olympics.

An investigation is being conducted by the regional transport police.

Paris city hall was not able to immediately comment when contacted by AFP.

Two thousand municipal police officers and about 35,000 security personnel will be deployed during the Games, which run from 26 July to 11 August.

Paris has been the scene of large-scale attacks, such as at the Bataclan in 2015 when Islamist extremists invaded the music hall and shot at cafe terraces, killing 130 people.

News.Az