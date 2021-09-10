Baghdad Amreyev: Many companies from Turkic states keen to participate in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands

Baghdad Amreyev: Many companies from Turkic states keen to participate in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dozens of companies of the Turkic Council are keen to participate in the restoration of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev said at the 10th meeting of economy ministers of the Turkic Council member-states in Baku Friday, News.Az reports.

"There is great potential for work in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," Amreyev noted.

He recalled his visit to Azerbaijan in 2020, including his visit to Karabakh.

"We were very glad to be received by President Ilham Aliyev," he said.

The Turkic Council is a very effective instrument for achieving mutual economic cooperation, Amreyev added.

The 10th meeting of the ministers of economy of the countries participating in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states (Turkic Council) has started its work in Baku. The meeting is chaired by Amreyev and Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

Within the framework of the event, the possibilities of expanding economic cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries will be discussed. Besides, the ceremony of presenting the 2nd business award of the Turkic Council will take place.

The ministers will also discuss the organization of the working and investment forums of the Turkic Council, to be held in Budapest and Bishkek.

News.Az