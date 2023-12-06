Baghdad hosts meeting of Iraq-Azerbaijan joint commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large delegation led by Co-chair of the commission, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has visited Iraq to attend the 3rd meeting of Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq, News.Az reports.

The discussion will focus on increasing trade turnover between the two countries, further expanding of cooperation, further expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, mutual investment, education, culture and tourism, as well as joint projects.

On December 7, an Iraq-Azerbaijan business forum will be held on the sidelines of the meeting. The forum will discuss the creation of mutual opportunities for the activities of businessmen, the organization of visits and the issues of mutual investment.

News.Az