Bahar Muradova: Homecoming of Azerbaijani children from Iraq is difficult issue

The homecoming of Azerbaijani children who are in Iraq is a difficult and painful issue, Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova said in Baku on Oct. 3, Trend reports.

“Various information on this issue is obtained,” she said. “We, as the Azerbaijani parliament’s committee for human rights, received information on specific facts while receiving relatives of these children. We have sent numerous appeals, which the committee is receiving, to the corresponding bodies. Proceeding from the responses we have received, it is clear that this work is underway and regulated via intergovernmental relations.”

"Azerbaijan cannot accept the fact that its citizens are doomed to suffer in uncontrolled zones,” Muradova said. “Azerbaijan is working within its capabilities. We would like this work to yield results."

