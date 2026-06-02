Bahrain issues travel ban to Iran and Iraq over safety fears

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Bahrain has strictly banned its citizens from traveling to Iran and Iraq, citing an increasingly volatile regional security landscape.

The kingdom's Interior Ministry announced the indefinite ban on Tuesday through the state news agency, BNA. Officials explicitly linked the decision to the "tense security situation resulting from the repercussions of sinful Iranian aggression," emphasizing that the restriction was put in place to protect national security and citizen safety. Authorities warned that legal action will be taken against anyone violating the travel block, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The move comes as the Middle East grapples with the fallout of a major regional conflict that escalated earlier this year following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which triggered retaliatory Iranian attacks targeting Israel, Gulf nations, and the temporary closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

While a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire managed to pause open hostilities, subsequent peace talks in Islamabad failed to yield a permanent treaty. The region remains on high alert as both sides continue to trade counterproposals behind the scenes in a fragile bid to resume direct diplomacy.

News.Az