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Bahrain sentences 9 to life for links with Iran's IRGC

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Bahrain sentences 9 to life for links with Iran's IRGC
Source: Reuters

A Bahraini court has sentenced nine people to life in prison and two others to three years in jail for collaborating with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to carry out “hostile and terrorist acts” against Bahrain, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The defendants were involved in gathering information on sensitive sites and facilitating related financial transfers.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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