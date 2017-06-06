Bahraini newspaper: Azerbaijan is able to host biggest sporting events

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan is able to host the biggest sporting events,” Bahrain`s Al-Bilad newspaper has said, AzerTag reports.

“Azerbaijan successfully hosted the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Athletes from 54 Muslim countries praised the event as well-organized by Azerbaijan`s government, which provided all necessary logistical, technical, financial and human resources support.”

“Baku is investing in sports to demonstrate its wonderful tourism opportunities. The country is able to host the Olympic Games owing to its infrastructure, modern venues, high-quality service and transport,” the newspaper said.

