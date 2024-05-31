Baku, Yerevan close to signing peace treaty, says Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku and Yerevan are close to signing a peace treaty and expect an early solution to their outstanding concerns, Elchin Amirbayov, the representative of Azerbaijan’s President for special assignments, said on Friday.

He made the remarks at the 3rd International Conference on “Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future” in Baku.The Azerbaijani official noted that mine action in the post-conflict period is of great importance.“Every piece of infrastructure in Karabakh is being built from scratch. Seven billion US dollars have been invested in rehabilitation and construction work in these territories. Now we are close to peace. We hope that other remaining issues will be resolved very soon,” he said.Amirbayov mentioned that Azerbaijan ranks 5th in the world on the territory contaminated with mines that pose a danger to human life.“Unfortunately, the number of mine victims is growing for this reason. The situation is aggravated by the fact that Armenia does not provide correct mine maps. The mine problem is so big that it will take years to complete this process. We hope that this conference will allow the international community to share this burden,” the presidential representative added.

