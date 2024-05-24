Baku, Yerevan on verge of signing peace treaty: Turkish official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Armenia are on the verge of signing a historic peace treaty, said Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

Speaking to Turkish journalists in Oslo, the official stressed that the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will mark a significant step toward stability and development in the South Caucasus, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.Oktay emphasized Türkiye's commitment to supporting regional peace efforts and stressed that external parties should refrain from meddling in the ogning Baku-Yerevan peace process."Ankara's position on the dialogue between Baku and Iravan is clear: as long as the two countries hold talks directly, without interfering third parties, the peace process will accelerate," he added.He urged Western nations to back the peace process by encouraging Armenia to finalize an agreement with Azerbaijan promptly. Oktay also noted that the topic of negotiations between Baku and Yerevan was a key discussion point during the Turkish parliamentary delegation's visit to the Norwegian capital.

