Baku 2017: Azerbaijani shooter reaches finals

Azerbaijani shooter Rasul Mammadov has reached the finals in men’s 50m pistol event within the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Mammadov scored 538 points in the qualification event.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.

