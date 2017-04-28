Baku 2017: Gymnasts to represent Azerbaijan are identified

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku intensively prepares to host 20 sports competitions at 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Program of the Games for the first time includes gymnastics which is very important for both the world and the Muslim countries, AzerTag reports.

Referring to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the meet will include three types of gymnastics - rhythmic gymnastics, women's and men's artistic gymnastics. Gymnastics meet will launch at National Gymnastics Arena on May 12 - the opening day of the Games - and will last for 4 days.

According to the program, classification phase on rhythmic gymnastics will take place on May 12-13 and finals will be held on May 14.

Classification phase on artistic gymnastics will take place on May 13-14 and finals will be held on May 15.

Athletes from 14 countries are expected to compete during these large gymnastics meets.

Rhythmic gymnasts Marina Durunda, Jala Piriyeva, Zohra Aghamirova, women artistic gymnasts Yuliya Inshina, Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova, Ekaterina Tishkova, men artistic gymnasts Murad Agharzayev, Timur Bayramov and Bense Talas will represent Azerbaijan at Baku 2017.

