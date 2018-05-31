Baku about Armenian MFA's statement on Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated its readiness for substantial talks to achieve progress in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. Armenian armed forces must withdraw from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and internally displaced persons must return back to their native lands through substantial negotiations.

"Mass media will be informed, if we have proposals regarding the meeting related to negotiations," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said responding to the media inquiries about the statement of the Armenian FM.

Asked whether the question of the Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting is being discussed, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan earlier urged not to rush things: "I had a telephone conversation with various officials playing a direct role in this process. It will continue. Direct contacts will be when we reach the right moment. I'm not talking about months, I'm talking about weeks."

News.Az

