Baku airport unaffected by global IT outage

Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport has successfully avoided disruptions from a global Windows 10 system failure affecting devices worldwide.

Operations have remained uninterrupted due to the airport's reliance on the Amadeus system, an advanced aviation operations management platform that has continued to function flawlessly, News.Az reports citing airport officials.While most airlines operating from the airport reported no disruptions, the Flynas airline's Riyadh-Baku-Riyadh flight was canceled due to technical issues.Despite potential challenges for carriers such as Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Kuwait Airways, and Turkish Airlines, airport authorities remain optimistic that all scheduled flights will proceed as planned.

News.Az