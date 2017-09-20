Baku among top three popular and expensive cities in CIS for tourism

Analytical agency TurStat has compiled a rating of CIS cities popular among Russian tourists in the autumn of 2017.

The rating of CIS cities popular with tourists is headed by the capitals of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, abc.az reports.

Top-10 most popular tourists in the CIS cities in autumn 2017 are Minsk, Astana, Baku, Almaty, Tashkent, Ashgabat, Kiev, Chisinau and Bishkek.

The rating is based on the analysis of online booking systems for accommodation facilities for tourists.

According to Turstat, tourists visit Minsk in the autumn on average for 2.5 days and spend $ 70 per day.

Tourists visit Astana for an average of 2 days ($ 85 per day), and Baku for 3 days ($ 78 per day), Almaty for 3.5 days ($ 65 per day), Tashkent for 2 days ($ 43 per day), Ashgabat for 3 days ($ 40 per day), Kiev for 2 days ($ 56 per day), Chisinau for 1 day ($ 35 per day) and Bishkek for 1 day ($ 32 per day).

The most inexpensive cities of the CIS for tourists are Bishkek and Chisinau, and the most expensive cities of the CIS are Astana and Baku.

News.Az

