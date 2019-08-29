Baku among world's top 50 safest cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku ranked among the top 50 safest cities in the world for 2019. Report informs, the latest edition of the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Safe Cities Index (SCI) writes.

According to the rating, the capital of Azerbaijan took the 49th line of the rating with an estimate of 56.4 points with a maximum of 100 points.

The index, which ranks 60 countries across five continents, looks at more than 50 qualitative and quantitative indicators spread across four categories of security: digital, infrastructure, health and personal.

A total of 10 new indicators were added this year, including the existence and speed of emergency services, the existence of a disaster plan and the ability to defend infrastructure against cyber-attacks.

In terms of digital security, Baku ranked 46th place with 51.7 points, in the ranking of cities with a high level of security in healthcare - 41st place with 64 points. The capital of Azerbaijan was also in the top 50 cities in the world in terms of personal security, taking 49th place with 63.7 points.

Notably, Baku was included in this rating for the first time, along with Copenhagen, Dubai, and Lagos.

Cities in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region make up six of the top ten safest cities with Tokyo taking the top spot for the third time in a row. It is followed by Singapore and Osaka.

News.Az

