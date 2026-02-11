Baku and Abu Dhabi sign sister city agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The capital cities of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates have strengthened bilateral ties after Baku and Abu Dhabi signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a sister city relationship, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The document was inked as part of the visit of an UAE delegation, led by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport of Abu Dhabi, to Baku.

News.Az