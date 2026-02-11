Yandex metrika counter

Baku and Abu Dhabi sign sister city agreement

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Baku and Abu Dhabi sign sister city agreement
Photo: Getty Images

The capital cities of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates have strengthened bilateral ties after Baku and Abu Dhabi signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a sister city relationship, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The document was inked as part of the visit of an UAE delegation, led by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport of Abu Dhabi, to Baku.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      