Baku and Riga discuss the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Riga, discussions were held on the situation in the South Caucasus, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as reconstruction efforts in formerly occupied territories and steps to address the mine threat.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these issues were discussed during the next session of the strategic dialogue between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Latvia in Riga, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The sides also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest, the expansion of the legal and contractual framework, cooperation within international organizations, and mutual support for candidacies in international bodies.

As part of the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev held a number of meetings with Latvian officials and took part in discussions at a research center.

News.Az