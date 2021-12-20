Baku, Ankara discuss results of first 3+3 format meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Sunday held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Islamabad, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

During the meeting that took place on the sidelines of an extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the ministers stressed the high level of development of strategic relations between the two brotherly countries.

The sides discussed the results of the first meeting of the 3 + 3 cooperation format initiated by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey. They expressed interest in advancing the cooperation mechanism.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed areas of cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States, as well as issues of trilateral cooperation formats in which the two countries participate, and steps that can be taken in this direction in the coming months.

The sides also exchanged views on issues related to the current situation in the region, the implementation of trilateral statements, the normalization of relations between the countries of the region in the post-conflict period.

News.Az