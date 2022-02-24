Baku appeals to Azerbaijani nationals in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday called on Azerbaijani nationals permanently and temporarily residing in Ukraine not to travel to the territory of military concentrations (border areas in eastern Ukraine) and not to approach military facilities on Ukrainian territory due to the ongoing tensions, News.Az reports.

Baku also recommended Azerbaijani citizens not to leave their place of residence without the urgent need or just stay in safe places.

"At the same time, our citizens are recommended to follow the official information of the Ukrainian authorities.

"Our citizens can get information about special cases by calling the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kyiv (+380 73) 5050000 and e-mail kiev@mission.mfa.gov.az and the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv (+38057) 7000531 and e-mail info.azconsulate@gmail.com. Depending on the development of the situation, additional information will be provided by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.

News.Az