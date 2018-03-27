Baku: Armenia pursues policy of systematic vandalism against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The circumstances of the destruction, plundering of the Azerbaijani cultural monuments in the occupied territories were precisely identified."

"As a part of its military aggression and occupation, Armenia continues anti-Azerbaijani policy and the policy of systematic vandalism such as destruction, plundering, embezzlement of religious and cultural monuments in the occupied territories," spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said in response to a statement by spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

"The policy of destroying the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in our occupied territories and in the territory of Armenia is not only against the Azerbaijani people, but also against the entire humankind," he noted.

"In a statement issued by the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, he indirectly admits this and tries to conceal the international responsibility of Armenia as an occupying state," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to him, nevertheless, the circumstances of the destruction, plundering of the Azerbaijani cultural monuments in the occupied territories were precisely identified.

"Thus, 1891 pieces of material and cultural resources, including 738 historical monuments, 28 museums with 83500 exhibits, 4 photo galleries, 14 memorial complexes and 1107 cultural institutions have been plundered and turned into objects of vandalism by Armenians in the occupied territories.

"A mosque complex dating back to the 17th century in Jabrayil, the Upper and Lower Govheraga and Saatli mosques of the 18th century in the city of Shusha and the Aghdam mosque of the XIX century were robbed and plundered, and turned into an object of insults. Archaeological monuments such as Vaqif's Mausoleum, Natavan's House, Caravanserai were destroyed and plundered in Shusha," the spokesman noted.

According to him, the property of the Albanian Christian churches located in occupied Khojaly, Kalbajar, Lachin, Khojavand and other districts and having nothing to do with the Armenian church was misappropriated and the architectural features were changed and presented as Armenian monuments. Gannesar and Hvivan Albanian Christian churches belonging to the Middle Ages, which are located in Kalbajar region, should be especially mentioned.

Illegal archeological excavations have been carried out since 2003 in the Azykh Cave and around Agdam.

The same fate befell the cultural heritage of Azerbaijani people in Armenian territory. The Demirbulag Mosque in Yerevan was erased from the ground and the Blue Mosque was "renovated" to replace the original features.The ruined architectural monuments include Haji Novruzali bey mosque, "Sardar palace" or "Khan's palace" built by Kara Seyid, the Sardar Mosque in Yerevan also suffered a systematic destruction and was completely destroyed in 2014.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepared detailed reports on the "Destruction and desecration of historical and cultural heritage of Islam in Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia" and "Continuing aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan" and submitted them to UNESCO, UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, ISESCO and other international organizations.

As a result of the work carried out, the regular resolutions on destruction and desecration of temples in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are being held in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The last such resolutions were adopted at the OIC Foreign Ministers Council held in Kuwait, Uzbekistan and Kotdivuar in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism have repeatedly raised the issue of organizing a fact-finding mission to assess the current state of material and cultural monuments in our occupied territories at the international level. Realizing its responsibility for the vandalism perpetrated against cultural and historical monuments, Armenia does everything possible in order not to hinder this. Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov once again raised the issue of sending UNESCO fact-finding mission to the occupied territories during a meeting with UNESCO Secretary General Odre Azule in the organization's headquarters in January this year.

Armenia's actions are a gross violation of the 1954 Hague Convention or the Convention on Protection of Cultural Monuments During Armed Conflicts and the Second Protocol of the same Convention adopted in 1999. Article 9 of Protocol II says that the occupying state must ban and prevent the illegal trade of the cultural property, any archaeological excavation patterns, their exportation from these territories, the destruction of cultural, historical or scientific monuments 'in respect to the occupied lands".

During armed conflicts, illegal acts against cultural property and cultural heritage are regarded as military crimes by international criminal law. The Republic of Armenia has the direct international legal responsibility for acts of vandalism committed against monuments of material culture in our occupied territories.

With the joint efforts of the Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Azerbaijan will continue to inform the world community about the barbaric actions of Armenia against the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijani people in occupied lands and in the territory of Armenia.

News.Az

