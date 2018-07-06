Baku: Armenian attempts to artificially tighten the status quo fraught with serious complications

+ ↺ − 16 px

July 7 marks the 25th anniversary of the occupation of the town of Agdere in the Terter region of Azerbaijan and neighboring villages by the armed forces of Armenia.

The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev has left a comment on the 25th anniversary of occupation of Azerbaijan's Agdere and neighboring villages.

"As you know, before the start of armed aggression by Armenia, Agdere was the administrative center of one of the five districts of the former NKAR of the Azerbaijani SSR. According to the latest Soviet population census of 1989, there were more than 14,000 Azerbaijanis living in 14 villages of the district, which made it the second most populous of the five administrative districts of the former NKAR, after Shusha. In this territory there are rich deposits of hard coal, limestone, gold and copper deposits, lead, zinc, as well as a reservoir of the Sarsang hydroelectric complex with a hydroelectric power station on the river Terter. 75059 hectares (44% of the area) were covered with forests, including rare and valuable species.

"However, the occupation of Agdere, accompanied by a continuous ethnic cleansing, led to the expulsion of the entire Azerbaijani population, the destruction of cultural heritage, the falsification of its appearance and the destruction of infrastructure. Thus, among others, the artifact of the Albanian Christian heritage was subjected to a distorting restoration with the aim of artificially armenianizing the Ganjasar temple complex of the 13th century."

According to the spokesman, these illegal actions became a continuation of the policy of falsification of historical realities and changes in the ethnic composition of the Karabakh region. One of the most striking examples of this process is the fact that in 1978 a monument "Maraga-150" in the village of Shykhar was erected to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the resettlement of 200 Armenian families from the area of ​​the city of Maraga in Iran. However, after the beginning of the Armenian aggression, a monumental mention of the relatively recent appearance of Armenians on these lands was destroyed.

"The Republic of Armenia and the illegal regime established by it in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan have been carrying out illegal activities for twenty-five years to plunder the riches of Agdere, deplete its natural resources by barbaric methods, including by unlawfully attracting foreign individuals and legal entities.

"At the same time Armenia does not pay attention to maintaining the security of the Sarsang hydroelectric complex, which creates a serious threat to numerous Azerbaijani settlements located downstream of the River Terter. Concern about the situation was unequivocally expressed in PACE resolution No. 2085 (2016). Although the Sarsang reservoir was built in 1976 to provide residents of the surrounding areas with irrigation water, after the occupation of these lands, Armenia turned it into a tool of humanitarian and ecological terror. Thus, the Armenian side, deliberately opening the gutters in the winter months, creates conditions for flooding the territories inhabited by Azerbaijanians in the lower reaches of the Terter, and in the hot summer months when there is a need for water, it does not allow using it. As a result, there are serious threats to provide the population with water, agricultural activities, maintaining the biodiversity of the territories and creating prerequisites for changing the structure of soils.

"The Armenian side does this despite the fact that the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, the International Covenants on Civil and Political Rights (1966), On Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (1966), UN General Assembly resolution 64/292 from July 28, 2010 and other international documents fix water use as an integral part of human rights.

"The international community condemns the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan and calls for the immediate, full and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces, as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993), 884 (1993). Only urgent steps in this direction can create a basis for the political settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and conditions for the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes, including in Agdere and neighboring villages.

"Attempts by Armenia to artificially tighten the status quo, which consists in the continuation of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, are fraught with serious complications, the entire responsibility for which lies with the Republic of Armenia," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

News.Az