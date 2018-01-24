Baku: Armenian leadership still tried to deceive the international community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaking on the Armenian President's address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Hikmat Hajiyev, said:

"The main injustice in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict or, as Armenian government says, "deficit of justice" is primarily the occupation of the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan and the expulsion of more than one million Azerbaijanis from the occupied territories and violation of all of their basic rights.

"While assuming membership in the Council of Europe, Armenia has not yet fulfilled its commitment to resolve the conflict. While the Council of Europe is responsible for the formation of a single legal space among member states, Armenia, as a member state of the Council of Europe, continues to occupy the lands of another member-state of Armenia. Attempts to alter the well-known borders of other states or to seize land by applying force are unacceptable.

"We want to hope that the leadership of the Council of Europe raised such issues before the Armenian leadership, including the rights of Azerbaijani IDPs and refugees violated all fundamental rights of the European Convention on Human Rights.

"Azerbaijan's just and fair position on the conflict resolution is well-known to the international community and this position is supported. The basis of Azerbaijan's position lies in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the norms and principles of international law and the Helsinki Final Act. The Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan can use the right of self-determination within the borders of Azerbaijan along with the Azerbaijani community.

"As part of the step-by-step process to achieve progress in conflict resolution, Armenian troops should be removed from the regions around the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, and the ground should be laid for the next steps. This is the only possible and real solution.

"Thus, the confidence of Azerbaijan as a party that suffered from the occupation and aggression must be ensured. In August 2017, the US co-chair of the OSCE, Richard Hoagland announced the step-by-step steps that should be taken to resolve the conflict and other co-chairs supported him. Recently Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a statement on the stage-by-stage solution of the conflict.

"Armenia's claim for solving the complicated Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict by one document is utopia and is nothing but a pretext to avoid the conflict resolution.

"The fact that Armenia targeted civilians throughout the line of contact with heavy weapons in April 2016 once again reminded us of the pain of the Khojaly genocide in which Armenian President has a hand. The counter-terrorism measures of the Azerbaijani armed forces prevented the provocations and attacks by Armenia against civilians.

"The fact that the 1988 Sumgait events were organized by the USSR leadership, the State Security Committee of the USSR and the Armenian SSR State Security Committee was proved in an investigation carried out by the USSR General Prosecutor's Office and repeated by the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office. The organizer of the Sumgayit events and their perpetrator Armenian Eduard Grigoryan was mysteriously released from prison in Armenia. At present, Armenia's leadership knows where he is held under special protection.

"A crime committed in Sumqayit was investigated and its participants, including Azerbaijanis, were punished with the most severe sentences. No criminal cases against Azerbaijanis in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, including Khojaly genocide, which has been a crime against humanity, have ever been investigated in the territory of Armenia.

"In their speech at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Armenian leadership still tried to deceive the international community and distract attention from the profound political, economic and social problems in Armenia.

"The Armenian leadership should finally understand that the sooner the conflict is settled, the sooner the Armenian population will be able to benefit from the opportunities of regional cooperation."

News.Az

News.Az