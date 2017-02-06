Baku: Armenian withdrawal 'only way to avoid incidents in Nagorno-Karabakh'

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The only way to avoid incidents is the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh."

Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev commented on biased articles by former Russian co- chair of OSCE Minsk group Valdimir Kazimorov in Nezavisimaya Gazeta, where he distorts the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, commenting on the article “Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in false mirror of Vladimir Kazimirov” published in the Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Hikmat Hajiyev told that ignorance of four UN Security Council resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by Armenia mostly reflects incapacity of international mediators to persuade Armenia to respect international legal norms and principles of peaceful coexistence.

Occupation of Azerbaijani lands continues, while no actual measures are taken against aggressor for international condemnation and forcing for peace. However, the reason is not the “unconstructive position” of Azerbaijan, who has been exposed to aggression, but the aggressor undermining international decisions, including imperative resolutions of UN Security Council”, Hajiyev said.

He noted that the only way to avoid incidents is the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.Az

